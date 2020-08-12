HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Issues Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 137,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,651. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.04.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

