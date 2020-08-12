I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARQT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

In other I-Mab news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $71,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,641.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

