I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,563. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $71,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,641.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

