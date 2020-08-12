IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 231,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.