IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 138.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.27. 458,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,485,729. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

