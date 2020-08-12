IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 191.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in Adobe by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 1,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.36. 2,223,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

