IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $159.98. 133,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

