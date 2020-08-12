IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 7,887,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

