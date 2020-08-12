IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,974 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 161,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,315. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

