IFP Advisors Inc Sells 389 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Visa by 791.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Visa by 13.6% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 44,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $198.77. 285,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.78. The company has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

