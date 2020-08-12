Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 3,116 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $212,819.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.18. 298,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,396. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average of $201.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

