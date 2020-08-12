Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IART. ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.85.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $609,202.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,700,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,908 shares of company stock worth $32,320,036. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.