Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,908 shares of company stock worth $32,320,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,519,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

