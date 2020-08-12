Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

