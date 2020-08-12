Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of OIA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,007. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.