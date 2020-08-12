Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:VPV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr
There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.
