Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.