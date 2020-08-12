Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has decreased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 66,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.