Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,802. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

