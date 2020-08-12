Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,189. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.