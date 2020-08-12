Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.93 Per Share

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Iomart Group stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.55 million and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.85. Iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 409 ($5.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

IOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.