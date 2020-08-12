iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 640,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 391,709 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 540,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 51,127,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,672,145. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

