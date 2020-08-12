iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,516. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average is $174.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

