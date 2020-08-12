iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,519 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000.

IVV traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $334.14. 3,603,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,328. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

