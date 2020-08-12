James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 31.85%.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

