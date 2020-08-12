JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ JCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,337. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.18.
JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile
