JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,337. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.18.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

