Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $122.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,664. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

