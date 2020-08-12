JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.75 Per Share

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JPE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 805 ($10.52). The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 775.38. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24.

Get JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 alerts:

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.