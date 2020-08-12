JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:JPEC)

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPEC stock remained flat at $GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106 ($1.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.78.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

