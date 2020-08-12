Karani Asset Management LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 5.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 1,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.40. 66,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.22. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

