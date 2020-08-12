Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

FB stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 819,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

