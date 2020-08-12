Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

KFRC traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,140,254.40. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,830. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kforce by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 54,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

