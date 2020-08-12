Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,387.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

KMB stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.82. 49,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.