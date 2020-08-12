Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of KR opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kroger has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

