Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $710.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.
In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.
