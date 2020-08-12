Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $710.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

