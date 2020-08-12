L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,087. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 23.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in L Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in L Brands by 58.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

