Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 49,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,407. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

