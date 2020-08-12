Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 1,291,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,482,234. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

