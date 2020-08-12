Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,174,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

