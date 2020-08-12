Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.