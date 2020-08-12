Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 2,741 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 819,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.