Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 152,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,061. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

