Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.63. 80,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,651. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

