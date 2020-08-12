Legal & General Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.93 (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 238.40 ($3.12). The stock had a trading volume of 10,650,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.76. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 334 ($4.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.91 ($3.20).

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,443.77). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £1,277.04 ($1,669.55). Insiders acquired a total of 2,348 shares of company stock worth $500,308 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.