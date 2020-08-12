Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issues Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.62), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,875. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

