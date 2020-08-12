LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,678. LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.
LGL Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.