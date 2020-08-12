LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,678. LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.