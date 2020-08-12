Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $141.57. 1,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,549. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $149.01. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth about $1,588,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

