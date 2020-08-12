Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,891. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.7% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 150,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 121.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 505,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 277,536 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

