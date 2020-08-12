Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

CLI traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.18.

CLS (LON:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CLS will post 1450.5543746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

