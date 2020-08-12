Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 18,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $146.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

