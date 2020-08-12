LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 144,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

